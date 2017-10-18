VIDEO: Houston woman and child carjacked during deadly shooting

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A woman and her 11-month old niece were pulled from a minivan in a broad daylight carjacking in Houston Monday, as shots rang out feet away.

Houston police released the shocking surveillance video Wednesday, which starts with four men running from a car stopped in a ditch toward the minivan.

One of the men opens fire toward the car they just ran from in the 6800 block of London St. on the city’s south side, KPRC reported. One man was killed and another wounded.

So far Houston police have arrested one man — Mertroy Harris, 27 — on murder charges and are looking for the three others.

The woman and toddler were not hurt in the carjacking, police said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the other suspects is asked to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

