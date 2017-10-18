VIDEO: East Austin serial robbery suspect holds clerks at gunpoint

Robbery suspect sought in east Austin convenience store robbery spree. (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man behind seven robberies of five stores in east Austin over the past month.

The robberies happened between Sept. 25 and Oct. 26, and police say the suspect showed a handgun in five of the robberies. The incidents happened between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The suspect, described by officers as a black male, age 35-45, was seen on surveillance video pointing a gun at different clerks as he demanded money from the register. Detectives say he is 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5, around 300-325 pounds, has a shaved head and tattoo above his left elbow. In the surveillance video, he is wearing all black clothing with a black baseball cap.

Police said the robberies happened at the following locations:

  • Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 – 5:57 p.m. – Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd
  • Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 – 1:26 p.m. – Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd
  • Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 – 6:15 p.m., MLK Food Store, 2915 E. MLK
  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 – 11:31 a.m., Monarch Food Store, 1402 E. 38th ½ St.
  • Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 – 4:15 p.m., East 1st Grocery Store, 1811 E. Cesar Chavez
  • Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 – 7:38 p.m., East 1st Grocery Store, 1811 E. Cesar Chavez
  • Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 – 8:23 p.m., Fighting Orange, 3807 N I-35 NB Svrd

Anyone with information on the robberies should call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

