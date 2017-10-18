Texas couple names son after UT Austin stabbing victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KXAN/KFDX) — A blonde-haired, blue-eyed, 1-month-old baby boy is bringing some much-needed joy to Lori Brown and her family after they suffered an unbelievable loss back in May.

Lori Brown’s son Harrison Brown was from Graham, and was a freshman at the University of Texas when he was stabbed and died from his injuries.

Six months later, her longtime friend had a son, and had a very special request for Lori Brown.

“I told her, I said, ‘Lori, I wanted to ask you a question and we think so highly of your Harrison,” Harrison Armstrong’s parents, Tiffany and Dr. Travis Armstrong said, “and we want to see if we can borrow that name and bring honor to his legacy.'”

Lori Brown said yes. The next day, Harrison Briggs Armstrong was born — on the same day that Harrison Brown would have celebrated his 20th birthday.

Lori Brown met Harrison Briggs Armstrong for the first time Tuesday.

“This is something I’ve been waiting all day for and he is precious and beautiful,” Brown said.

The sweet baby is now bringing tears to Lori Brown — ones she says are from happiness.

“God is so good and I feel sure that before this little baby took his first breath, my Harrison Brown was a bird in his ear just kind of saying, ‘Go get ’em, buddy,'” Lori Brown said.

The University of Texas will host a community gathering Nov. 10 to honor Harrison Brown. A trial date for his accused killer is not set yet but is expected to start sometime in the spring.