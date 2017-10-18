Soccer teams sing a cappella National Anthem after sound system quits

Two Massachusetts soccer teams started signing the National Anthem loudly after the sound system stopped working (Courtesy SparkTheSports)
Two Massachusetts soccer teams started signing the National Anthem loudly after the sound system stopped working (Courtesy SparkTheSports)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The music started to play. Then, the National Anthem went silent, but not for long.

Two Massachusetts high school soccer teams belted out the song at the tops of their lungs ahead of the game, singing loud enough for those in the stands to hear after the sound system stopped working.

The East Bridgewater High School and Rockland High School teams both stood for the Star Spangled Banner, many players with hands over their hearts. After it was over, they erupted in cheers before taking to the soccer field to start the game.

 

