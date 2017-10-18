Round Rock High swim coach placed on leave returns to job

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock High School swim coach has been returned to duty after being put on administrative leave, following an investigation by the school district.

The coach was put on leave following a report of inappropriate behavior between swim team members, Round Rock ISD said, adding the administrative leave was standard for this kind of report.

The school district said Wednesday the coach is no longer on leave and will be returning to his duties. School officials say the students involved will be disciplined and administrators have come up with strategies to improve supervision of team members.

Round Rock ISD did not offer specifics on what happened between the team members.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our utmost priority, and when allegations arise of harmful behavior we have a responsibility to fully investigate with the utmost caution and deliberation,” the district said.

Earlier this month, in Lake Travis ISD, a high school softball coach was reinstated following an inappropriate conduct accusation.

Team parents met with Lake Travis High School’s principal after the coach was placed on leave, because they felt the claims were false.