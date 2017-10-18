Police association vs. city of Austin negotiations drag out to historic lengths

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday, negotiators for the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association met in one of the last “meet and confer” meetings to work through remaining differences in the police contract.

For the first time in recent history, negotiators have asked for a 30-day extension to come to an agreement between the city and the APA on the next contract, which will last for five years.

The last contract ended Sept. 30.

The major sticking points still to tackle are pay and benefit increases and what’s known as the “180 day rule.”

Currently, the Austin Police Department has 180 days from the event to discipline an officer if deemed necessary. The city has not yet agreed to continuing that measure after efforts from community groups to make a change.

The Austin Justice Coalition wants the 180 day cutoff to be after department leaders find out about an incident.

Two years ago, APD Officer Bryan Richter violently restrained Breaion King, an elementary school teacher, during a traffic stop in June 2015. A police cruiser video shows Richter slamming King to the ground, dragging her and raising her off the ground by her hands while they were handcuffed behind her back.

Then-Police Chief Art Acevedo didn’t find out about the incident until after 180 days had passed and didn’t have the ability to take any action in regards to Officer Richter.

Ken Casaday, president of the police association, says APD has one of the most transparent contracts in the state and continuing without a contract would create a less transparent environment.

According to Casaday, if a contract is not agreed to, the city’s police monitor’s office loses the ability to release some of APD’s internal affairs documents.

