PHOTOS: Formula 1 racer Sebastian Vettel and NASCAR’s Joey Logano in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When you’re pumping gas, you don’t expect superstar race car drivers to show up to help you.

On Wednesday afternoon, Formula 1’s Sebastian Vettel and NASCAR’s Joey Logano were both on hand at the Shell gas station at 6310 E. Ben White Blvd. to get people excited about the U.S. Grand Prix being in town this weekend — and to promote Shell gas, of course.

