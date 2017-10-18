Paddleboarding chicken makes waves in Florida

ISLAMORADORA, Fla. (KXAN/NBC) — Most chickens like to stay in the yard and peck at their food, but one pet from Florida has taken up paddleboarding.

Loretta hangs out on the front of her owner’s paddleboard, sometimes walking around a bit and other times just staring at the water. She’s one year old, and her owners love hanging out with her as they paddle.

“Loretta’s very curious and follows us around the yard,” said Loretta’s owner, Karly Venezia. “Living in the Florida Keys, we like to get out on the water, so it only seemed natural to us to take Loretta paddleboarding and boating and things that we do with our dogs.”

We’ll say one thing — Loretta sure isn’t chicken about trying new experiences.