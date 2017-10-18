Lawsuit: Tax dollars for Central Health should only be spent on indigent care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of taxpayers in Travis County say their money isn’t going where it should when it comes to the tax dollars that are funneled to Central Health — the agency tasked with providing health care for those “who need it most.”

The plaintiffs say it wants the hospital district to spend taxpayer money only on indigent patient care. The lawsuit claims Central Health is spending money on unrelated organizations instead. They pointed toward examples like fundraising at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin and donations made to non-profits like the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce.

“Let us poor people know where we can really get help and people that are going to care for us not just anybody,” said one of the plaintiffs Ester Govea. “Because I am a human being just like anybody else.”

In a statement, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt stated Central Health’s mission is to provide quality health care for low-income Travis County residents but she acknowledged the concerns about using taxpayer dollars to fund a medical school. “I have said for some time that the legal questions need to be settled, with some finality, and that the best and only forum for doing that is in a court of law. In this respect, I welcome this suit and pray for a speedy resolution,” said Eckhardt.

In 2012, Travis County voters passed a tax rate increase for Central Health. The ballot language read that the funds would be used “for improved health care in Travis County, including support for a new medical school consistent with the mission of Central Health.” The interpretation of those last few words is the issue.