Hutto gun shop burglarized for the second time in 3 weeks

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A gun store in Hutto that was burglarized at the end of September was once again targeted by thieves this week.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the most recent burglary of the Blackland Hills Gun Works, located at the corner of US 79 and Farm to Market 3349, happened around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The suspects broke in through a front window and made off with approximately 10 to 15 shotguns and rifles.

Surveillance footage shows six suspects wearing masks and gloves breaking into the business.

Deputies found the suspects’ stolen vehicle about half-a-mile away on Farm to Market 3349. When deputies located the vehicle it was still running and the driver’s side door was open.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, two suspects broke into Blackland Hills Gun Works and stole a number of pistols from the store’s Glock gun case.

