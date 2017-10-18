Harry Potter candle sorts fans into Hogwarts houses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mere muggles can now have the same magical fun of the sorting hat from the comfort of their own homes.

There is now a candle that will reveal which of the four Hogwarts Houses a person belongs in: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

Here’s how it works.

The candle will start off white and, as it burns, it will transform its color to be either red, yellow, green or blue, which are the colors that symbolize each of the houses.

The candle features scents of lemon, sandalwood, vanilla, and patchouli.

The internet sensation candle is now so popular pre-orders on Etsy are being pushed to February.

Thank you all SO much for 10k followers – I can't believe we've already hit 10.1k! The support means everything to us. Here is what each of the houses look like once you are sorted! As each candle is hand made, time varies on how long it takes to really see what house you've been sorted into. On average, it takes about 1-2 hours until there's enough magic to sort you! The longer the candle burns, the more magic there is, which means the color will be deeper the longer it burns! ✨✨✨ #Bookstagram #instabooks #bibliophile #books #booklover #bookish #booknerd #bookgeek #bookaholic #bookaddict #currentread #currentlyreading #reading #igreads #potterhead #harrypotter #gryffindor #bookworm #epicreads #funkopop #ireadya #bookphotography #bookishcandles #candles #etsy #etsyshop #etsyseller

A post shared by Muggle Library Candles-Ashley (@mugglelibrarycandles) on

