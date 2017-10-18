Harry Potter candle sorts fans into Hogwarts houses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mere muggles can now have the same magical fun of the sorting hat from the comfort of their own homes.

There is now a candle that will reveal which of the four Hogwarts Houses a person belongs in: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

Here’s how it works.

The candle will start off white and, as it burns, it will transform its color to be either red, yellow, green or blue, which are the colors that symbolize each of the houses.

The candle features scents of lemon, sandalwood, vanilla, and patchouli.

The internet sensation candle is now so popular pre-orders on Etsy are being pushed to February.