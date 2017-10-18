Federal grant helps San Marcos Fire Department do more than fight fires

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The San Marcos Fire Department is receiving a federal grant to help purchase cardiac treatment devices for its fire trucks.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program awarded the department $332,182 with a match from the city of $33,218 for six LifePak 15 monitors and six Lucas mechanical chest compression systems. The department has plans to equip each fire station’s main fire truck and the battalion chief’s vehicle with one of the devices.

According to the city, LifePak 15 monitors help first responders identify and treat life-threatening cardiac conditions as well as respiratory problems by monitoring oxygen and carbon dioxide in the patient’s body. The Lucas devices enable automated and continuous closed chest compression for cardiac patients.

The department plans to install the devices in 2018.

