Federal grant helps San Marcos Fire Department do more than fight fires

By Published:
San Marcos Fire Department fire truck (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
San Marcos Fire Department fire truck (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The San Marcos Fire Department is receiving a federal grant to help purchase cardiac treatment devices for its fire trucks.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program awarded the department $332,182 with a match from the city of $33,218 for six LifePak 15 monitors and six Lucas mechanical chest compression systems. The department has plans to equip each fire station’s main fire truck and the battalion chief’s vehicle with one of the devices.

According to the city, LifePak 15 monitors help first responders identify and treat life-threatening cardiac conditions as well as respiratory problems by monitoring oxygen and carbon dioxide in the patient’s body. The Lucas devices enable automated and continuous closed chest compression for cardiac patients.

The department plans to install the devices in 2018.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon explores why the devices are needed tonight on KXAN News at 6.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s