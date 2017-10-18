Drones, dogs being used in search for missing Richardson toddler

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN/KXAS) — From the air and on the ground, law enforcement is using all the items in their tool belt in their search for the missing 3-year-old Richardson girl.

On Tuesday, the 10th day since Sherin Matthews has been missing, officers spent the day combing a field near Richland College in North Texas. The field where authorities were focusing on was just a mile from the child’s home.

KXAS reports at one point during the search, officers in a vehicle marked “Crime Scene Investigator” pulled up to a grove of trees being guarded by officers where they removed something from beneath the trees and placed it in the back of their vehicle.

Richardson police officers and firefighters were joined by officers from Johnson County and the Mansfield Police Department in the search, using a drone to search by air and K-9 teams to search on the ground for the missing girl. Police stopped their search late Tuesday evening.

Sherin was last seen by her adoptive father, Wesley Matthews, 37, on Oct. 7. Matthews told detectives he told his daughter to stand outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk. When he went to check on her about 15 minutes later, he said she was nowhere to be found.

Matthews was arrested the same day and charged with child neglect. While out on a $250,000 bond, Matthews has to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor. The child’s mother has not been charged in this case. Last week, the parents hired separate attorneys to represent them.

Authorities have already seized phones, computers and the family’s three vehicles.