Death row inmate in 2009 Austin murder granted hearing on DNA, cellphone data

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man on death row for the gruesome 2009 murder of a 17-year-old girl in east Austin has been granted a hearing in Travis County, according to Court of Criminal Appeals order released Wednesday.

Areli Carbajal Escobar, 38, is currently incarcerated in the Polunsky Unit in East Texas near Lake Livingston, where he has been since he was sentenced to death by a Travis County jury in 2011. His initial post-conviction appeal was in May 2013. In February of this year, Escobar’s attorneys filed an application for writ of habeas corpus stating the court should grant a hearing since there is a “preponderance of the evidence that he would not have been convicted if the newly available scientific evidence had been presented at trial.”

In Escobar’s application, his defense also calls out the now-shuttered Austin Police Department DNA lab and they’re “mishandling of the DNA evidence that was the centerpiece of the State’s case against Mr. Escobar.” According to the application, in April 2017, the Travis County District Attorney’s office disclosed information related to the work performance of the APD DNA analyst who screened most of the DNA evidence in Escobar’s case. According to the review, approximately 17 percent of cases handled by the analyst between 2008 and 2010 had “some type of quality issue.”

According to court records, the Escobar is also asking for another review of the cell-tower location information that was used at his original trial.

Authorities say on May 31, 2009, Escobar entered the East Austin apartment of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado and murdered her. Maldonado was stabbed dozens of times and sexually assaulted. Maldonado’s 1-year-old son was also injured during the attack.

Escobar’s girlfriend at the time heard the attack on her cellphone when she called him after finding him gone from his apartment, police said. For the next 10 minutes, she said she heard the sound of a woman being raped. Escobar lived at the same apartment complex as Maldonado.

During the trial, the prosecution said the victim had 46 stab wounds. The State also presented DNA evidence as well as fingerprints from the crime scene.

“The gruesome nature of the sexual assault is beyond imagination how she suffered, I would put this at the top of my list,” said prosecutor Efrain De La Fuente during the trial. “The suffering she went through… it was a horrific way to die.”

After a jury found Escobar guilty, Escobar’s defense attorney at the time, Steve Brittain, said he felt the jury was very attentive to all the evidence. But Brittain was critical of how DNA evidence was presented at trial.

“I think it is a perversion of a very good science in the forensic world, just as serology turned out to be,” he said.