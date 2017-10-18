Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium to host 2018 NFL Draft

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) — During a press conference on Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys announced the Dallas-Fort Worth area would serve as the host site for the 2018 NFL Draft.

So excited for Dallas to host the @nfl draft this April 2018 @ATTStadium in Arlington, TX! #nfl #NFLDraft — Charlotte J Anderson (@CJonesAnderson) October 18, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Cowboys organization announced the first round would be held on April 26, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, followed by rounds two through seven on April 27 and April 28 at The Star in Frisco.

This marks the first time in history the draft will be held at an NFL stadium. The draft site will encompass the field, stands and outdoor plazas, creating an all-encompassing atmosphere and enabling more fans than ever before to watch their favorite team’s selections.

“Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event’s evolution and grow it even further,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality.”

The draft has been previously held at the following sites beginning withthe inaugrual event in 1936: