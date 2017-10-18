Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium to host 2018 NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: A Dallas Cowboys flag is run onto the field after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) — During a press conference on Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys announced the Dallas-Fort Worth area would serve as the host site for the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys organization announced the first round would be held on April 26, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, followed by rounds two through seven on April 27 and April 28 at The Star in Frisco.

This marks the first time in history the draft will be held at an NFL stadium. The draft site will encompass the field, stands and outdoor plazas, creating an all-encompassing atmosphere and enabling more fans than ever before to watch their favorite team’s selections.

“Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event’s evolution and grow it even further,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality.” 

