Chick-Fil-A tests out spicy chicken options in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chick-Fil-A is spicing up customers’ options in select areas, including Central Texas. The company is testing two new spicy recipes for a limited time, starting this week.

The company said people had been asking for “more bold, spicy flavors,” according to a blog post.

Participating restaurants in central Texas, south Texas and Philadelphia can try the new spicy chicken strips. Those who live in Orlando, St, Louis and Knoxville, Tenn., have the chance to try the company’s new grilled spicy deluxe chicken sandwich.

“We hope our guests in the test cities will try the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and let us know what they think – their feedback will help us determine whether or not we will roll out the new entrees nationwide in the future,” said Kanika Patrick, manager of menu development.

A three-piece order of chicken strips costs about $3.85 while the sandwich is $4.75.