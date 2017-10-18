Bastrop County man found stabbed to death in his car

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a homicide that happened at the beginning of October in Dale, Texas.

Officials identified the victim as Daniel Heath, 22. Someone called police to report seeing his body in the passenger seat of his car Oct. 7 shortly after 10 p.m. Police said he had stab wounds to his head and neck as well as facial trauma.

The car was parked at a home on the 100 block of Oak Arbor Trail, but police do not yet know how Heath was connected to the home.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t yet have enough information to say whether this is an isolated incident or if the suspect is a threat to the public.