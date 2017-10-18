Austin mayor declares Oct. 20 to be ‘Tom Petty Day’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is declaring Friday, Oct. 20 to be “Tom Petty Day,” to honor the late singer on what would have been his 67th birthday.

Tom Petty died Oct. 2 after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, Calif. His exact cause of death has not been determined.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s proclamation praised Petty’s four-decade career, unique music style and “dedication to creative expression, integrity, and authenticity.”

It also said there was always a Tom Petty song to fit various life moments.

“Feeling heartbroken? There was ‘Even The Losers.’ Cruising down the highway? There was ‘Runnin’ Down A Dream.’ Someone giving you a tough time? There was ‘I Won’t Back Down.’ Tom Petty’s songs provided the perfect escape that touched on relatable themes and connected audiences around the world. ” the proclamation stated.

Petty performed in Austin numerous times over the years, including 11 visits to the Frank Erwin Center. He also headlined the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2006.

