WATCH: Wrong-way driver passes numerous vehicles on South MoPac

By Published:
Wrong-way driver on South MoPac on Oct. 17, 2017. (Screengrab of user's YouTube)
Wrong-way driver on South MoPac on Oct. 17, 2017. (Screengrab of user's YouTube)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several drivers who were traveling along South MoPac Expressway Tuesday morning experienced a terrifying situation as a wrong-way driver approached them.

Dash camera footage was posted to YouTube showing a white sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of South MoPac near the Southwest Parkway exit. The driver with the camera was driving southbound in the in the far right lane as the wrong-way driver can be seen going northbound in the far left lane.

Austin police say they received eight 911 calls regarding a wrong-way driver starting at 11:39 a.m. Officers were able to get to the driver by 11:42 a.m.

The driver was cited and the vehicle was towed. Police have not released details regarding what the citation was or where the driver entered the freeway.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s