WATCH: Wrong-way driver passes numerous vehicles on South MoPac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several drivers who were traveling along South MoPac Expressway Tuesday morning experienced a terrifying situation as a wrong-way driver approached them.

Dash camera footage was posted to YouTube showing a white sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of South MoPac near the Southwest Parkway exit. The driver with the camera was driving southbound in the in the far right lane as the wrong-way driver can be seen going northbound in the far left lane.

Austin police say they received eight 911 calls regarding a wrong-way driver starting at 11:39 a.m. Officers were able to get to the driver by 11:42 a.m.

The driver was cited and the vehicle was towed. Police have not released details regarding what the citation was or where the driver entered the freeway.