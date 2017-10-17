WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for fallen Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A public memorial service honoring Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. is being held in Lubbock on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. To honor Officer East, the entire community was encouraged to wear blue.

The ceremony will begin with the presentation of the colors by the Andress High School ROTC and the singing of the National Anthem by Eladio Valenzuela, the Andress High School choir director.

Speakers at the memorial will include L. Fredrick “Rick” Francis, Texas Tech University System chairman; Robert Duncan, Texas Tech University System chancellor; Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech University; Angie Escarciga, a family member of Officer East; and Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

The memorial service will culminate with the release of 1,000 blue and black balloons — a symbolic farewell honoring Officer East — outside in the Abraham Chavez Theatre’s plaza. Music will be provided by the Andress High School band.

A memorial fund has been set up by Texas Tech University for Officer East’s family. Visit give2tech.com/eastmemorial to contribute.