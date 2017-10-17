Uncommon Objects’ closing shows change brewing on South Congress

Related Coverage High rent forces yet another South Congress business to move

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After 26 years on South Congress, Uncommon Objects closed its doors Tuesday night. A crowd gathered to play music, reminisce their memories at their store and hold a parade to the store’s new location.

The store’s owner, Steve Wiman, says when he opened up shop two-and-a-half decades ago, it was one of the only businesses in the area.

“It was a very sleepy, sad, rundown little neighborhood,” he said.

Now, he takes credit for helping turn the street into what it is today.

“Creatives and people with energy step into a neighborhood and make it something, and then the market values shift and it becomes something else,” he said, as he waited for a crew to remove the letters off his original storefront.

The business said they had the option to stay in the newly sold building, but rent would have gone up.

Since 2010, the property value increased by nearly half.

Mike Thompson said he’s spent a lot of time on South Congress and the store. “It’s losing some of the weirdness,” he said. “Change is going to happen, and this is a part of it. This is a big one, yeah — a lot of people are gonna feel this.”

Uncommon Objects will move to a new location three miles south off Ben White Boulevard, where customers can find other well-known South Congress businesses that were forced out like Vulcan Video and Hill Country Weavers.

Kennedy Berry, the manager at Hill Country Weavers, said, “There is life after SoCo.”

Berry is hopeful with another South Congress ex-pat moving in. “I think that will bring more people just kind of wandering around here.”

As for Wiman, regardless of the new location, his goal will remain the same: “Keep Austin Weird.”

The grand opening for Uncommon Objects located at 1602 Fortview Road will be on Oct. 27.