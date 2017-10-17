Trial begins in 2015 West Campus murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial for the man accused of murdering his boyfriend in July 2015 during a fight after a night of drinking in downtown Austin.

On July 17, 2015 at approximately 5:49 a.m., Austin police responded to the GrandMarc Austin Apartments located on West 26th Street for a check welfare call. When officers arrived, they found Stephen Sylvester, 18, unconscious with a head injury. Sylvester was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to an arrest affidavit, now 22-year-old Bryan Canchola called 911 to report he had gotten into a physical fight with Sylvester, his live-in boyfriend, at their apartment in West Campus.

Canchola told the dispatcher that Sylvester was unconscious and bleeding from the back of the head.

Canchola appeared in normal clothes Tuesday before a full courtroom, with at least a dozen family members of the victim attending. He is facing a murder charge, as well as a cruelty to non-livestock animal charge.

The prosecution and the defense are expected to address the jury directly in opening statements Tuesday morning in Judge David Wahlberg’s courtroom. Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

A jury was selected Monday afternoon.

