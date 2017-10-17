Selena honored with her own Google Doodle

Related Coverage Rare Selena video recovered in donation to the Smithsonian

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The queen of Tejano music is being honored on Google. Selena has her own animated Google Doodle. The late singer released her first album, “Selena” on October 17, 1989.

According to Forbes Magazine, the idea started two years ago by Perla Campos who is the Global Marketing Lead for Google Doodles. She considered the late singer a role model.

Google also worked with the Quintanilla family to launch a special web collection. It shows off some of her most iconic outfits including her purple jumpsuit. It also has the dress she wore to the Grammys.

There are also another set of photos from her museum in Corpus Christi showing her Porsche as well as portraits.