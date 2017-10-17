Police name suspect in deadly north Austin hit-and-run

Woman hit and killed on Quailfield Circle near Parkfield in north Austin on Oct. 10, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A week after the deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman in north Austin, police have released the name of the man they believe is responsible.

Police say a gold 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate GSX3645 drove off after crashing into Linda Kay Fletcher in the 9300 block of Parkfield Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at around 4:30 p.m.

The driver, Fernando Lazcano Sarabia, 27, struck the woman and the vehicle she had just exited, police said. The vehicle has right front collision damage.

The Austin Police Department says their investigation shows the Tahoe was being driven fast down Parkfield when the driver lost control and hit the victim. Sarabia then took off southbound on Parkfield, police said.

Photo of Linda Kay Fletcher. (Courtesy/Gloria Cox)
Authorities have not arrested Sarabia. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5789.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard spoke to friends of the victim last week, who said Fletcher was known for sports officiating accomplishments, including being the first woman to referee a woman’s basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center.

Fletcher was a long-time official in both men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, according to Chris Plonky, UT Austin’s Women’s athletic director. “She was a beloved and dedicated person,” Plonsky said.

