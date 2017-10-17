North Texas pilot surprises girlfriend with plane-ride proposal

By Published:
Nick Cannan asked his girlfriend to marry him while he was flying his plane (NBC News Photo)
Nick Cannan asked his girlfriend to marry him while he was flying his plane (NBC News Photo)

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN/NBC) — A Texas pilot is on cloud nine after coming up with a unique proposal: asking his girlfriend to marry him while flying 1,000 feet in the air.

Nick Cannan received his pilot’s license a few days before, and decided to take his girlfriend, Kerryn Beattie, for a ride. He set up a camera to record her reaction as he took off and flew around near Frisco, Texas.

“See something down there?” Cannan asked as they passed over a field.

On the ground below was a series of large, white signs spelling out “KEZ I (HEART) U! WILL YOU MARRY ME?”

“At first I looked and I was like, ‘Wow, somebody’s doing that for their girlfriend,’ because of the angle we were at,” Beattie said. “And as we went over it, I saw my name and I just about died.”

She said yes.

“I think this was really special because flying is such a huge part of his life so now its a huge part of my life,” Beattie said.

They plan to decide on a wedding date after they visit Beattie’s family in South Africa.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s