North Texas pilot surprises girlfriend with plane-ride proposal

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN/NBC) — A Texas pilot is on cloud nine after coming up with a unique proposal: asking his girlfriend to marry him while flying 1,000 feet in the air.

Nick Cannan received his pilot’s license a few days before, and decided to take his girlfriend, Kerryn Beattie, for a ride. He set up a camera to record her reaction as he took off and flew around near Frisco, Texas.

“See something down there?” Cannan asked as they passed over a field.

On the ground below was a series of large, white signs spelling out “KEZ I (HEART) U! WILL YOU MARRY ME?”

“At first I looked and I was like, ‘Wow, somebody’s doing that for their girlfriend,’ because of the angle we were at,” Beattie said. “And as we went over it, I saw my name and I just about died.”

She said yes.

“I think this was really special because flying is such a huge part of his life so now its a huge part of my life,” Beattie said.

They plan to decide on a wedding date after they visit Beattie’s family in South Africa.