UNION GROVE, Texas (KETK/KXAN) — An East Texas man captured a monster hog over the weekend.

According to the Gregg County Game Warden, Union Grove resident Joe Clowers noticed the feral hog was tearing up his food plots on his property. In the darkness of the night, Clowers shot and killed the hog approximately 20 yards away from his home.

The hog weighed around 416 pounds.

In Texas, hunters are allowed to kill wild hogs year-round without limits.