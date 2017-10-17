Major League Soccer team from Ohio could move to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Columbus Crew soccer team could be making the switch from Ohio to Texas. The Major League Soccer team is considering moving to Austin.

The team says it will leave Columbus, Ohio, if that city doesn’t build it a new downtown stadium. It is exploring the idea of moving to Austin in 2019, with initial games played at a temporary facility. It hopes to have a new stadium built in Austin in 2021.

Precourt Sports Ventures, LLC, owns the Columbus Crew SC. Its CEO Anthony Precourt says the team’s current course is not sustainable and that a stadium plan will be a “critical component.” According to a press release, league data shows MLS clubs are most relevant and successful when they play “at a downtown stadium location or at a site that is a destination for the entire community.”

“The stadium site itself is of paramount importance and we recognize that private funding will be key in any stadium solution,” Precourt said.

The University of Texas at Austin, which has a facility large enough for games, released a statement Tuesday saying, “We are aware of MLS interest in Austin and have no opposition to exploring possible collaborative opportunities.”

Austin Major Steve Adler said in July he believes Austinites are ready for a professional team and would be a great market for ALS.

“I would support a team coming to the city,” said Adler over the summer. “I don’t think I would support public investment in building a stadium for a professional team, but I certainly think it would be great if there was a professional soccer team here.”

In August, MLS registered two trademarks: Austin FC and Austin Athletic.

Austin is currently the largest city in the country without a major sports franchise. In August, United Soccer League announced a team will return to the city in August 2019, set to play at Circuit of the Americas.