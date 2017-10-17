Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting rider

Related Coverage Austin police investigating alleged sex assaults by Uber, Lyft drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman he gave a ride home to in 2015.

The victim came forward to police in July 2015, saying a Lyft driver sexually assaulted her after she spent the night out drinking with friends.

A friend requested a Lyft and walked her to the car around 11 p.m. according to an arrest warrant. A man, who police identified as 36-year-old Angel Interial, gave her a ride from downtown Austin.

The victim told police that before she took the ride she was “in and out” and didn’t remember everything that happened, according to the affidavit. She does remember waking up in the car to a sharp pain on her breast.

“(The victim) opened her eyes and saw Angel with his head in her chest,” the arrest warrant stated. She passed out again and woke up the next morning in her bed. She couldn’t find her keys or one of her earrings, and she felt sore and had bruises on her body.

The victim tried to piece together what happened by looking at her phone. She saw she had texted her daughter to let her in around 12:05 a.m., and she also sent a text to the friend who called the Lyft, saying she was “alive,” according to the affidavit.

She walked outside and found her keys inside her front door, with the earring hanging from them. “(The victim) felt as if the Lyft driver, Angel, had put her earring on the key ring and put her keys in the door because she was too intoxicated to do so,” the arrest warrant stated.

While the alleged sexual assault happened in the summer of 2015, investigators only recently received notification that the DNA testing was complete. According to the affidavit, the DNA results were a match with Interial.

Interial faces a second-degree felony sexual assault charge. He was booked into custody at the Williamson County jail Monday. His bond is set at $60,000.

In November 2015, KXAN Investigated sexual assault cases involving Uber and Lyft drivers. At the time, the Austin Police Department said they had seven sexual assault claims.