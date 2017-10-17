Luxury cars seized in pill mill hit the auction block in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — High-end sports and luxury vehicles seized by federal authorities during an investigation into a pill mill in Alabama will be auctioned off in Austin.

The U.S. Marshals Office says the live auction will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Austin Airport located at 9515 Hotel Dr.

The 21 vehicles being auctioned off include Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Mercedes and Ferraris. In addition to the vehicles, more than 100 pieces of fine jewelry and watches from other cases across the country will also be sold.

All the vehicles being sold are from a federal criminal case against Dr. John Patrick Couch and Dr. Xiulu Ruan. In May, the two doctors were sentenced to 240 months and 252 months, respectively, in federal prison for illegally prescribing opioids in Mobile, Ala.

Federal authorities say the two doctors used their two pain management clinics to prescribe Schedule II and III Controlled Substances, including fentanyl, for non-legitimate medical purposes that would “unlawfully enrich the doctors.” The doctors were mainly prescribing Subsys and Abstral — the two name brands of instant-release fentanyl. The jury found the doctors were getting illegal kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics, the manufacturer of Subsys.

An auction preview will take place Friday, Oct. 20 from 1-7 p.m. Pre-bidding is currently underway via the Gaston & Sheehan auction website, www.txauction.com.

“The proceeds from the sale of these lavish vehicles are intended to go to health care providers that were defrauded by Dr. Couch and Dr. Ruan during their massive pill mill operation,” said U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Alabama Charles Andrews in a press release. “No amount of money can fix the devastation caused by these two individuals. However, we can take away their ill-gotten gains and sell them, providing some level of justice to the victims.”