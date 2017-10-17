Liberty Hill boy catches Astros home run ball one month after brother dies

A young fan catches a home run hit by Houston Astros' Carlos Correa in front of New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) during the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — It’s a heartwarming story with a heartbreaking backstory.

During Game 2 of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees ALCS series on Saturday, Oct. 14, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa opened the scoring with a home run that just barely cleared the fence in right field.

An eager young fan sitting in the outfield ended up catching the ball and catching a bit of controversy after he appeared to reach for the ball, potentially distracting Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge.

Immediately umpires called for a replay review to determine whether the boy interfered with an in-play ball. Minutes later, the ruling came — the boy was in the clear leaving him with quite the souvenir and quite the story.

That boy is Carson Riley, a seventh grader from Liberty Hill, Texas.

But this was more than just a family trip to the ballpark. It was a family getaway, to escape the hurt of losing someone so close.

Four weeks before the game, 15-year-old Cade Riley died when the ATV he was riding rolled over on a trail near the family’s home.

“Cade was the reason we were there. We were trying to get away. It was a good feeling, but it made me miss Cade a lot,” said Amanda Riley who told the Houston Chronicle there were many signs that Cade was present with them that night at the game.

Riley told the newspaper when they were walking to their front-row seats there were two young boys who appeared to be brothers standing near their seats. They both had baseball hats with their names stitched on the side. Cade and Carson.

“I just started crying,” Riley told the Chronicle. “What are the odds? Two boys standing right where we’re supposed to be sitting. Side-by-side. Cade and Carson.”

 

 

