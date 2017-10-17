High rent forces Uncommon Objects on South Congress to move

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another long-time business along South Congress that helped Keep Austin Weird will close its doors Tuesday night. Uncommon Objects has been a staple for more than 25 years. After the building was sold, the new owners offered to let the long-time business stay, but a higher rental rate is now forcing them to move further south.

“We’ve loved growing with South Congress and I guess we have just out grown it and now we are moving on,” says DeAndra Breeden, Uncommon Objects Vendor.

While the owners didn’t say how much the rent went up, Uncommon Objects now joins nearly a dozen other businesses that have been displaced by high rent or new development going into the area — places like Doc’s Motorworks, Off the Wall and Snack Bar.

Uncommon Objects will move to a new location three miles south off Ben White Boulevard, where customers can find other well-known South Congress businesses that were forced out like Vulcan Video and Hill Country Weavers.

“It’s a great location,” Breeden says. “Other local businesses around us have moved into that location and I think the space is really going to work for us. It’s really nice — it’s bigger and it has a different look and we think our customers will enjoy the change and we’ll have our own parking.”

So far no word on what’s going into the current location but one concern about moving is losing the foot traffic that would randomly stop in the shop.

“To be honest we thought about it and it’s going to be different,” Breeden says. “I think we have lost some of our long-time clientele due to some of the changes and traffic going on down here, but I’m hoping it will bring back our old clientele and bring in some new.”

The public is invited to help celebrate at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the Uncommon Objects sign will come off the building and a parade will form to take it to its new location.

The grand opening for Uncommon Objects located at 1602 Fortview Road will be on Oct. 27.