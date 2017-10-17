Hair Care Tips to Have a Great Hair Day

Eve Michaels is all about helping you find your best self, through style and empowerment. Eve joined us in the Studio with Mollie Womak of Monat Global to talk about great hair. To find the right Monat products for you, call Eve at 512-766-7467 or go to EveMichals.MyMonat.com. You can also book an appointment with Eve Michaels for styling, empowerment and shopping advice at ImageEmpowermentByEveMichaels.com.

Sponsored by Eve Michaels. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.