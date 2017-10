Robert Linder and john Arthur Martinez of FiestaJAM on Lake Marble Falls joined us in the studio to discuss the 4th annual music festival’s lineup, wine seminars, chocolate tasting, Go Texan alliance, 501(c)3 beneficiaries and more. Tickets are available at em-direct.com/fiestajam.html or 888-503-8842, ext. 4. Learn more at fiestajam.org.

