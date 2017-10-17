Demolition begins at Austin’s TA Brown Elementary School

By Published: Updated:
Demolition begins on TA Brown Elementary School on Oct. 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Demolition begins on TA Brown Elementary School on Oct. 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin elementary school in that abruptly closed last year because of structural concerns is being torn down Tuesday. The Austin Independent School District said demolition of the T.A. Brown Elementary School is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The process is expected to take between five and six weeks, according to the district.

T.A. Brown Elementary School, located along US 183 near North Lamar Boulevard, was built in 1957. Last year the district conducted engineering studies at various schools. Based on the results for T.A. Brown, it decided to cancel school and turned parents and students away at the door. It closed the campus for the remainder of the year and never reopened. Students and teachers ended up moving to nearby schools instead.

In June, the Travis County Taxpayers Union asked AISD to halt its demolition plans, concerned that the study exaggerated claims of structural deterioration. The engineering firm stood by its assessment.

Money for rebuilding T.A. Brown Elementary is included in the AISD bond that voters will consider this upcoming November.

Structural damage to Brown Elementary School

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s