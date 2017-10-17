Austin police officer indicted in Social Security fraud scheme fired

Related Coverage Austin police officer and wife arrested in alleged social security fraud scheme

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer whose wife is accused of embezzling and stealing money from the United State Social Security Administration has been fired from the force.

In June, Roosevelt Granderson II, 44, was arrested while working at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on charges connected to a scheme to collect more than $258,000 in benefits that he, his wife and mother-in-law were not entitled to, a grand jury indictment alleges.

When the department was made aware of the investigation on Feb. 2, 2017, Granderson was placed on restricted duty. When the indictment came down, Granderson was suspended without pay. In a disciplinary memo dated Oct. 17, the officer has been indefinitely suspended, or fired.

According to the memo, Granderson’s indictment stemmed from his knowledge of the felony his wife was indicted for and his dishonesty to agents investigating the case. He is charged with one count of making a false statement to federal investigators and one count of misprision (deliberate concealment) of a felony.

Over the course of July and August, the Austin Police Department’s Internal Affairs (IA) office tried to schedule an interview with Granderson three different times but neither he nor his attorneys showed up. The memo states the attorneys original stated Granderson would not participate in the interview because of the pending criminal case but IA responded stating his statements given to IA would be protected and could not be used against him in his criminal case.

After the officer failed to appear at his Aug. 9 hearing, Chief of Police Brian Manley determined his actions were a “distinct act of insubordination and failure to cooperate with IA.” Manley goes on to say in the memo that the officer wasn’t being suspended for the alleged criminal conduct, but because he “purposefully violated” his direct orders. Granderson has been with the department since 2008.

Granderson’s wife, Selica Lacole Dawson, 37, faces three counts of theft of government funds, two counts of supplemental security income benefits fraud and one count of bankruptcy fraud. Her 52-year-old mother, Brenda Dawson, faces one count of supplemental security income benefits fraud. The indictment claims the scheme went on from 2005 to 2017.