AISD’s breakfast in the classroom program keeps students in school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roughly 200 students at Oak Spings Elementary in Austin receive free breakfast in the classroom each school day.

It’s part of a larger initiative Austin ISD is rolling out with the help of a grant from Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom.

Anneliese Tanner, AISD’s Executive Director of Food Services, believes the program is producing the desired results.

“We have seen at Akins High School an increase in attendance since we started the program, and then anecdotally we’ve heard from other principals as well that their attendance is up and their tardies are down,” Tanner said.

In Austin, 39 schools receive grant money from Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom, but not all have rolled their programs out yet.

Tanner says 19,000 AISD students each day are getting free breakfast through this initiative. That’s on top of 22,000 the district already serves through breakfast in the classroom.

Tanner says students get to start out the day with a healthy meal, which helps them perform better in class. For some students, school meals are the only meals they get during a day. More than half of AISD students — roughly 40,000 — come from low income homes and depend on these meals

The program offers breakfast to all students, and has them eat it in the classroom instead of the cafeteria.

“Hunger is an obstacle to educating our youth that we hope our district can overcome,” Tanner said.

For the 2017-2018 school year, 14 schools are participating in the program:

Blackshear Elementary School

Brooke Elementary School

Brown Elementary School

Eastside High School

Govalle Elementary School

Harris Elementary School

International High School

LBJ Early College High School

Oak Springs Elementary School

Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Sims Elementary School

Travis Early College High School

Zavala Elementary School

Allison Elementary School

Meanwhile, 25 schools have access to funding and will roll out the program soon:

Bedichek Middle School

Blanton Elementary School

Burnet Middle School

Campbell Elementary School

Cook Elementary School

Dobie Middle School

Galindo Elementary School

Graham Elementary School

Jordan Elementary School

Lanier Early College High School

Martin Middle School

McBee Elementary School

Norman Elementary School

Ortega Elementary School

Overton Elementary School

Padron Elementary School

Odom Elementary School

Reagan Early College High School

Reilly Elementary School

Sanchez Elementary School

Walnut Creek Elementary School

Williams Elementary School

Winn Elementary School

Wooldridge Elementary School

Wooten Elementary School