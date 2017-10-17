$6,000 reward offered in 1982 Travis County cold case murder

By Published:
Ruth Elizabeth Bettis was found murdered in a pasture on Nov. 25, 1982 on Sprinkle Cutoff Road. (DPS)
Ruth Elizabeth Bettis was found murdered in a pasture on Nov. 25, 1982 on Sprinkle Cutoff Road. (DPS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $6,000 reward is now being offered in a cold case murder where a woman was found shot to death in a field in northeast Travis County in 1982.

Ruth Elizabeth Bettis was last seen the night of Nov. 24, 1982. She was a 19-year-old college student who worked part-time at Sugar’s, a well-known strip club on Highland Mall Boulevard in Austin.

Witnesses that night told authorities Bettis left the club after her shift and had gotten into a car with an unknown black man. The following day, on Nov. 25, Bettis’ body was found near Sprinkle Cutoff Road, just east of Dessau Road. Detectives learned she had been sexually assaulted as well.

Bettis’ vehicle, a light blue 1969 Volkswagen Type I “Beetle” was found a short distance away on Sprinkle Cutoff Road.

The DPS says despite an investigation by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers, the case remains unsolved nearly 37 years later. Now, DPS is increasing the reward up to $6,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. DPS needs to receive the tip before it announces next month’s featured case. 

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Bettis drove a light blue 1969 Volkswagen Type I “Beetle." (DPS)
Bettis drove a light blue 1969 Volkswagen Type I “Beetle.” (DPS)

 

