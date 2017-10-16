Vote online to help Pflugerville police’s K-9 team grow

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Just a click can help the Pflugerville Police Department’s K-9 team grow by putting them a step closer to winning a $5,000 grant.

Aftermath, a trauma cleaning and biohazard removal company, is offering the grant to the first place winner of the online vote. Second through fifth places will also get a prize, ranging from $4,000 down to $1,000.

Pflugerville police posted to their Facebook page asking for help winning the contest. “K-9s Cora and Roy are asking YOU to help us grow our team…”

The grant would go toward canine acquisition, maintenance, purchase of safety equipment and/or officer training.

You can vote now through Nov. 7 to help Pflugerville PD win here.