TxDOT expands free roadside assistance program in Austin-area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More drivers stranded on Texas highways will have a chance to get a free fix for their cars now that the Texas Department of Transportation has expanded its Highway Emergency Response Operator, or HERO, program.

HERO is a free roadside assistance program. It can help drivers fix minor issues, support first responders at crash scenes, remove roadway debris and tow minor crashes away from the roadway. The trucks also got a redesign featuring a red, white and blue motif.

As of Monday, it expanded its service area to include 310 miles of roadways in the Austin area. It originally just served Interstate 35 and US 183, but now also helps drivers on State Highway 71, MoPac and US 290. Portions of 183A, Loop 360, Ranch to Market Road 620, US Highway 79 and State Highway 45 will also be covered.

There are 24 trucks in the HERO program that work between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Those who need help can call 512-974-HERO(4376).

Here are services the program provides for drivers, according to its website:

Changing tires

Giving air to low tires

Adding gasoline and water

Jump starting batteries

Performing minor vehicle repairs

Relocating disabled vehicles to safety

Calling towing or emergency services

Driving stranded motorists to a safe location

Providing cell phone service

Giving drinking water to stranded drivers