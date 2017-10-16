

In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, retirement planning expert Chris Heerlein explains the cycle of money and why the last leg of the cycle is the hardest to manage.

Click play on the video above to hear Chris explain why it’s the toughest and some concrete steps you can take to make it easier on you and your retirement plan.

Readers can also get a free copy of Chris’ report, “Top 10 things you need to consider when it comes to your retirement income,” by emailing retire@reapfinancial.com.

Advertisement

Sponsored by REAP Financial. The information, advice and answers displayed in the 512 Experts, Austin Experts or 512 Health, Austin Health sections are those of individual sponsors and not KXAN-TV/Media General. KXAN-TV presents this content on behalf of each participating sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.