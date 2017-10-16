Suspect who led officers on Williamson Co. chase was facing sexual assault trial

BELTON, Texas (KXAN) — A man who authorities say took his own life after leading Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase last week had a pending court date on aggravated sexual assault of a child charges.

KWTK reports Alva Joe Gwinn, 39, of Fort Hood, was arrested in June 2016 and indicted by a Bell County grand jury in August of 2016 on the charges. His trial was set for Nov. 6.

On Thursday, Fort Hood officials contacted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on a suicidal person. Deputies found Gwinn’s vehicle parked just west of Florence, but as they tried to approach his car, Gwinn took off.

Gwinn then led law enforcement from numerous agencies on a chase northbound on State Highway 195 where speeds reached 110 mph. The chase ended near Mountain Creek Road, about five miles north of Florence.

Deputies say he then ran onto private property and officers followed. DPS says, according to their preliminary investigation, Gwinn pointed a handgun at the officers and the officers shot the suspect. Investigators later determined Gwinn had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Texas Rangers are continuing to look into the incident.