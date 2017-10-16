‘Supermarket Sweep’ is coming back to a TV near you

Produce aisle at a grocery store. (KXAN Photo)
Produce aisle at a grocery store. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If pushing a grocery cart down the soda aisle is your idea of a fun time, then you’ll probably be happy to know that the TV game show Supermarket Sweep is coming back!

FremantleMedia recently announced they acquired the global rights to the show and the company plans to bring it back and make it relevant for a “21st century audience.” The show, which was created in 1965, was adapted in 13 territories worldwide.

On the show, three teams of two battle it out over their knowledge of items in supermarkets all over the world to win cash prizes. The best part of the show was always the mad dash shopping trip where the successful team has to beat the clock and hunt down items hidden among the aisles and shelves.

 

