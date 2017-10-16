Sound on Sound Fest release list of rescheduled shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The organizers of the now-defunct Sound on Sound Fest are still making an effort to reschedule some of the artists to play at other venues across Austin the same weekend the festival was originally slated to happen.

On Monday, the group announced the current artists that have been rescheduled. SOS says it is still working to reschedule more artists from the festival to make-up dates throughout the remainder of 2017 and 2018.

Two of the top artists, The Shins and Grizzly Bear, have both been rescheduled but the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Iggy Pop are not on the current line-up. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The festival organizers decided to cancel the event on Oct. 6, citing “recent roadblocks” beyond their control. All ticket holders were given a full refund.

Current rescheduled shows:

Friday, Nov. 10

Grizzly Bear | ACL Live

Cannibal Corpse + Power Trip + Blanck Mass | Mohawk

Citizen + Hotelier + Sorority Noise | Empire

Washed Out + Austra | Emo’s

Lindstrom + Juan Maclean (DJ Set) | Cheer Up Charlies

Saturday, Nov. 11

The Story So Far + Turnstile | Mohawk (early show)

Yelle + Capyac | Mohawk (late show)

Japandroids + Cloud Nothings | Emo’s

The Frights + Hockey Dad | Cheer Up Charlies

Noname + Arima Ederra | Scoot Inn

Sunday, Nov. 12

Boris + Endon + USA/Mexico | Mohawk

Hot Chip (DJ Set) + Tim Sweeney | Vulcan Gas Co.

Snow Tha Product + Castro Escobar + AJ Hernz | Empire

The Shins + Baio | Emo’s

Ariel Pink + Girlpool + Mild High Club | Cheer Up Charlies