Sound on Sound Fest release list of rescheduled shows

By Published:
Heavy rain prompted evacuations at Sound on Sound Music Festival Sunday, November 11, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Heavy rain prompted evacuations at Sound on Sound Music Festival Sunday, November 11, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The organizers of the now-defunct Sound on Sound Fest are still making an effort to reschedule some of the artists to play at other venues across Austin the same weekend the festival was originally slated to happen.

On Monday, the group announced the current artists that have been rescheduled. SOS says it is still working to reschedule more artists from the festival to make-up dates throughout the remainder of 2017 and 2018.

Two of the top artists, The Shins and Grizzly Bear, have both been rescheduled but the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Iggy Pop are not on the current line-up. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The festival organizers decided to cancel the event on Oct. 6, citing “recent roadblocks” beyond their control. All ticket holders were given a full refund.

Current rescheduled shows:

Friday, Nov. 10

  • Grizzly Bear | ACL Live
  • Cannibal Corpse + Power Trip + Blanck Mass | Mohawk
  • Citizen + Hotelier + Sorority Noise | Empire
  • Washed Out + Austra | Emo’s
  • Lindstrom + Juan Maclean (DJ Set) | Cheer Up Charlies

Saturday, Nov. 11

  • The Story So Far + Turnstile | Mohawk (early show)
  • Yelle + Capyac | Mohawk (late show)
  • Japandroids + Cloud Nothings | Emo’s
  • The Frights + Hockey Dad | Cheer Up Charlies
  • Noname + Arima Ederra | Scoot Inn

Sunday, Nov. 12

  • Boris + Endon + USA/Mexico | Mohawk
  • Hot Chip (DJ Set) + Tim Sweeney | Vulcan Gas Co.
  • Snow Tha Product + Castro Escobar + AJ Hernz | Empire
  • The Shins + Baio | Emo’s
  • Ariel Pink + Girlpool + Mild High Club | Cheer Up Charlies

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s