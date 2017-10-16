Ride Austin driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Ride Austin driver is in the Travis County Jail accused of sexually assaulting a woman he gave a ride to.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 10, 2017, the victim said she called for a ride because she had been out “socializing and drinking.” The Ride Austin app indicated the driver who showed up was Osmani Limonta-Diaz, 40.

The victim told police she sat in the rear passenger side of the car as he took her to her central Austin home. When they got to the victim’s home, the victim said the driver turned around and said, “I’m going to f— you.” According to the affidavit, the suspect then got into the back seat where a struggle ensued. The victim said that’s when she was sexually assaulted by Limonta-Diaz.

After the sexual assault, the victim told police she was so desperate to get out of the car that she almost fell as she got out. Because she couldn’t find her keys, she knocked on her home’s door where her brother answered. According to the affidavit, the victim told her brother she had just been sexually assaulted by the Ride Austin driver but when he looked outside the car was gone.

Court records show the suspect’s DNA was found on the victim. When police questioned Limonta-Diaz, he “continued to deny any knowledge and suggested the woman [that was accusing him of sexual assault] was trying to make him her victim.” He also stated that his ratings and reviews on Ride Austin were all good.

Limonta-Diaz is currently charged with sexual assault and being held on a $40,000 bond.

Ride Austin says Limonta-Diaz was immediately removed from their driving platform when they learned about the allegations in June. The company tells KXAN they also notified the other ride-hailing companies around town because the suspect drove for multiple companies.