Pregnant woman accused of robbing south Austin bank didn’t make it far

By Published:
Stephanie Benavides (Austin Police Department Photo)
Stephanie Benavides (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say 23-year-old Stephanie Benavides, accused of robbing a south Austin bank last week, only made it a few blocks before she was pulled over by an officer.

A 911 call reporting the robbery brought officers to the Chase Bank at 701 E. Stassney Ln., just west of Interstate 35, at 9:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

The caller walked into the bank and saw the suspect pointing a gun at a bank teller and saw two people lying on the ground. He quickly backed out of the bank before the suspect saw him and drove across the street where he called 911.

He then told police the suspect was getting into a sedan with tape over the license plate and driving away.

An Austin officer caught up to Benavides, who police say turned onto the southbound service road of I-35 and came to a stop in the middle of the road near Little Texas Lane.

The officer, with a gun trained on the suspect vehicle, said it appeared Benavides was taking off clothing inside the car.

Benavides pulled into the driveway of Capitol Chevrolet before she was taken into custody. Once under arrest, she told officers she was 33 weeks pregnant and was having stomach pain. Austin-Travis County EMS then took her to South Austin Medical Center for an evaluation.

Police later found a toy gun painted black and clothing used by the robbery suspect, along with the cash taken during the robbery.

According to a police affidavit, Benavides confessed to an FBI agent she robbed the bank because she needed money to get her boyfriend out of jail.

Benavides was charged with robbery by threat, a second degree felony, with bond set at $35,000. She is not currently listed as being in the Travis County Jail.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s