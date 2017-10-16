Mom requests birthday cards to celebrate impaired son’s birthday

WFLA/AP Published:
Kaiden has been diagnosed with numerous health conditions, including heart failure. (Hope for Kaiden Photo)
PARIS, Tenn. (WFLA/AP) – The mother of a severely impaired 4-year-old Tennessee boy is hoping to give her son birthday cards from across the country to mark a milestone that some thought the child might never reach.

Writing on the Hope for Kaiden Facebook page, Kaiden’s mother Rachel Ann Houston said she wants to be able to give her son birthday cards from all 50 states.

Kaiden has been diagnosed with numerous health conditions, including heart failure. He is unable to talk, crawl or walk and has been in hospice care for nearly a year.

When he was an infant, doctors told Kaiden’s parents that he would only live another five to 10 years. Kaiden turns 5 on Oct. 30.

Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 814, Paris, Tennessee 38242.

