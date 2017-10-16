Michelle Obama arrives in Austin for tech conference

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former first lady Michelle Obama is headed to Austin to speak at the “Smart Social Summit” this week.

The three-day event organized by Austin-based Spredfast helps businesses improve their social media use. It’s already sold out, with more than 700 people attending.

Obama is expected to attend the welcome reception Monday at 5 p.m. Then she’s scheduled to speak at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday in what organizers describe as a moderated conversation.

Last year Obama spoke at South by Southwest about her Let Girls Learn Initiative. Her husband, President Barack Obama, was the keynote speaker at the South by Southwest Interactive festival.

 

