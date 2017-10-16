Man shot to death in front of San Marcos apartments

By Published: Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating its fourth homicide this year after a 31-year-old man was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Hunter Road.

Police say the shooting happened outside an apartment at the Twin Lakes Villas located at 2917 Hunter Rd. around 2:17 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found Robert Lee Casteneda face down and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

Casteneda died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating but police have not made any arrests at this time.

The city’s last homicide was in August. In that case, a San Marcos man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he beat his wife’s lover to death.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s