Man shot to death in front of San Marcos apartments

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating its fourth homicide this year after a 31-year-old man was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Hunter Road.

Police say the shooting happened outside an apartment at the Twin Lakes Villas located at 2917 Hunter Rd. around 2:17 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found Robert Lee Casteneda face down and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

Casteneda died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating but police have not made any arrests at this time.

The city’s last homicide was in August. In that case, a San Marcos man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he beat his wife’s lover to death.