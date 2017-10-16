Man killed in southeast Austin hit and run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died Monday morning after a vehicle hit and killed him in southeast Austin. The driver did not stay on scene and police are searching for that person.

The collision happened just before 6 a.m. at E. Stassney Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road. That’s near the Sonic Drive-In east of I-35.

The man died on scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. As of 6:43 a.m. all lanes of Stassney Drive are closed from Atascosa Drive to Nuckols Crossing.

