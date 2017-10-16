Macy’s to open on Thanksgiving, ahead of Black Friday

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015 file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy's in Herald Square in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015 file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy's in Herald Square in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC News) — If your Thanksgiving evening includes a trip to the mall for some pre-Black Friday shopping, Macy’s plans to open its doors at 5 p.m. to get your business.

BlackFriday.com, which tracks retailers’ holiday deals and hours, received confirmation from six shopping centers across the country that their Macy’s location will open on Thanksgiving Day.

Macy’s opened its doors on Thanksgiving for the first time in 2013 — at that time they opened at 8 p.m. Companies such as TJ Maxx, Costco and Home Depot will remain closed for Thanksgiving.

CNBC reports mall owner CBL Properties announced it would again keep more than 60 of its mall and open-air centers closed on Thanksgiving. CBL does not manage any properties in Central Texas.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s