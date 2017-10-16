Macy’s to open on Thanksgiving, ahead of Black Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC News) — If your Thanksgiving evening includes a trip to the mall for some pre-Black Friday shopping, Macy’s plans to open its doors at 5 p.m. to get your business.

BlackFriday.com, which tracks retailers’ holiday deals and hours, received confirmation from six shopping centers across the country that their Macy’s location will open on Thanksgiving Day.

Macy’s opened its doors on Thanksgiving for the first time in 2013 — at that time they opened at 8 p.m. Companies such as TJ Maxx, Costco and Home Depot will remain closed for Thanksgiving.

CNBC reports mall owner CBL Properties announced it would again keep more than 60 of its mall and open-air centers closed on Thanksgiving. CBL does not manage any properties in Central Texas.